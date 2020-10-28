Needham Maintains a Hold Rating on Masimo (MASI)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Masimo (MASI) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $251.18, close to its 52-week high of $258.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 60.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Masimo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $262.50, implying a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $258.00 and a one-year low of $140.53. Currently, Masimo has an average volume of 391.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories. The company was founded by Joe E. Kiani in May 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.