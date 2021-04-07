Needham Maintains a Hold Rating on iRobot (IRBT)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on iRobot (IRBT) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $122.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 68.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for iRobot with a $134.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on iRobot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $545 million and net profit of $13.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $427 million and had a net profit of $20.04 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More on IRBT: