Needham Maintains a Hold Rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.52, close to its 52-week high of $85.98.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.72, which is a -9.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

Based on Gilead Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.88 billion and net profit of $2.7 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.8 billion and had a net profit of $3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Kevin Lofton, a Director at GILD bought 21,720 shares for a total of $426,364.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firms primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster, CA.

