Needham Maintains a Hold Rating on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Sportswear (COLM) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.04, close to its 52-week low of $51.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -20.3% and a 22.7% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Sportswear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.75, representing a 67.4% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $109.44 and a one-year low of $51.82. Currently, Columbia Sportswear has an average volume of 497.4K.

Columbia Sportswear Co. engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.