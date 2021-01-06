Needham Maintains a Hold Rating on ACM Research (ACMR)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Hold rating on ACM Research (ACMR) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $89.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.7% and a 80.6% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Axcelis Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACM Research is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $117.43.

The company has a one-year high of $113.87 and a one-year low of $15.95. Currently, ACM Research has an average volume of 280.8K.

ACM Research, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It operates through the Space Alternated Phase Shift and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation technology. The company was founded by David H. Wang in January 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.