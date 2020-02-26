Needham Maintains a Hold Rating on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics (ACER) on February 24. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.18, close to its 52-week low of $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 42.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Acer Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Acer Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.5 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Edsivo and ACER-001. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.