Needham Maintains a Buy Rating on RealReal (REAL)

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Buy rating on RealReal (REAL) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.03, close to its 52-week low of $12.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.4% and a 38.3% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RealReal is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.33, which is a 66.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.05 and a one-year low of $12.58. Currently, RealReal has an average volume of 1.4M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of REAL in relation to earlier this year.

The RealReal, Inc. is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry, and watches, and home and art. The firm sells pieces from designers such as Cartier, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Rolex, Tiffany & Co., and Valentino. The company was founded by Julie Wainwright and Marcy Carmack in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

