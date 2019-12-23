Needham Maintains a Buy Rating on Nike (NKE)

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Buy rating on Nike (NKE) on December 20 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.96, close to its 52-week high of $101.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 53.2% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nike with a $109.52 average price target, which is an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $112.00 price target.

Based on Nike’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.33 billion and net profit of $1.12 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.37 billion and had a net profit of $847 million.

