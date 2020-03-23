Needham Maintains a Buy Rating on Nike (NKE)

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Buy rating on Nike (NKE) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.49, close to its 52-week low of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -20.3% and a 22.7% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.28, a 55.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nike’s market cap is currently $105B and has a P/E ratio of 23.63. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NKE: