Needham Maintains a Buy Rating on DSP Group (DSPG)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on DSP Group (DSPG) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 54.8% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DSP Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.50, a 29.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.77 and a one-year low of $10.26. Currently, DSP Group has an average volume of 277.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Thomas Lacey, a Director at DSPG bought 15,000 shares for a total of $145,650.

DSP Group, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Office segment comprises of portfolio solutions for VoIP terminals. The SmartVoice segment provides intelligent voice enhancement and noise elimination. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.