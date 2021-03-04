Needham Maintains a Buy Rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

Brian Anderson- March 4, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT

Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 45.6% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Selecta Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $16.20 average price target, a 153.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Autolus Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $451.6M and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.04.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

