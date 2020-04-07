Needham Maintains a Buy Rating on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

Needham analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.63, close to its 52-week low of $4.10.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ANGI Homeservices is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.86.

ANGI Homeservices’ market cap is currently $2.32B and has a P/E ratio of 64.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.74.

ANGI Homeservices, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repai. The Europe segment includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.