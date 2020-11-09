Needham Keeps Their Hold Rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.42, close to its 52-week high of $49.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SailPoint Technologies Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.86, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $49.84 and a one-year low of $11.61. Currently, SailPoint Technologies Holdings has an average volume of 1.67M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support. The company was founded on August 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.