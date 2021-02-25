Needham Keeps Their Hold Rating on Redfin (RDFN)

In a report released today, Chris Pierce from Needham reiterated a Hold rating on Redfin (RDFN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.63, close to its 52-week high of $98.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Pierce is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Pierce covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, Uber Technologies, and Shutterstock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Redfin with a $85.50 average price target, which is a -6.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Based on Redfin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $237 million and net profit of $34.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $239 million and had a net profit of $6.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RDFN in relation to earlier this year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

