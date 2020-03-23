Needham Keeps Their Hold Rating on RealReal (REAL)

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Hold rating on RealReal (REAL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.56, close to its 52-week low of $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -20.3% and a 22.7% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RealReal is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on RealReal’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The RealReal, Inc. is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry, watches, home and art. The firm sells pieces from designers such as Cartier, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Rolex, Tiffany & Co., and Valentino.

Read More on REAL: