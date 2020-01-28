Needham Keeps Their Hold Rating on PerkinElmer (PKI)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham maintained a Hold rating on PerkinElmer (PKI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 81.0% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Veracyte, and Agilent.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PerkinElmer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on PerkinElmer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $64.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $71.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PKI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PerkinElmer, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following two segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions, and Diagnostics.

Read More on PKI: