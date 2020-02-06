Needham Keeps Their Hold Rating on Monolithic Power (MPWR)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Hold rating on Monolithic Power (MPWR) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $186.99, equals to its 52-week high of $186.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 73.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Monolithic Power with a $199.25 average price target.

Monolithic Power’s market cap is currently $8.12B and has a P/E ratio of 81.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.06.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops and markets power solutions. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.