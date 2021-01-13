Needham Keeps Their Hold Rating on Masimo (MASI)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Masimo (MASI) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $276.27, close to its 52-week high of $284.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 68.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Masimo with a $278.00 average price target, representing a -0.2% downside. In a report released today, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Masimo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $278 million and net profit of $49.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $229 million and had a net profit of $49.09 million.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories. The company was founded by Joe E. Kiani in May 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.