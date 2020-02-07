Needham Keeps Their Hold Rating on iRobot (IRBT)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on iRobot (IRBT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 64.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for iRobot with a $56.20 average price target, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report issued on January 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $132.88 and a one-year low of $42.41. Currently, iRobot has an average volume of 1.22M.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.