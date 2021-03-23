Needham Keeps Their Hold Rating on BioCryst (BCRX)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on BioCryst (BCRX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 50.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.57.

Based on BioCryst’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.02 million and GAAP net loss of $60.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.73 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.62 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BCRX in relation to earlier this year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. designs, optimizes and develops novel small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. Its drug candidates include rapivab, alpivab, rapiacta, peramiflu, BCX7353, BCX9930, BCX9250, Galidesivir, and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.