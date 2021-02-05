Needham Keeps Their Hold Rating on Benchmark Electronics (BHE)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Benchmark Electronics (BHE) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, TTM Technologies, and MKS Instruments.

Benchmark Electronics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

The company has a one-year high of $31.22 and a one-year low of $14.06. Currently, Benchmark Electronics has an average volume of 179.4K.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products. Its services include comprehensive and integrated design and manufacturing services and solutions from initial product concept to volume production, including direct order fulfillment and aftermarket services. The company was founded by Cary T. Fu, Steven A. Barton and Donald E. Nigbor in 1979 and is headquartered in Angleton, TX.