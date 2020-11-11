Needham Keeps Their Hold Rating on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics (ACER). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 45.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acer Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.25 and a one-year low of $1.08. Currently, Acer Therapeutics has an average volume of 274.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Edsivo and ACER-001. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases. The company was founded by Christopher Schelling in September 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More on ACER: