Needham Keeps Their Buy Rating on World Wrestling (WWE)

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on World Wrestling (WWE) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.38, close to its 52-week low of $32.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 57.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, Walt Disney, and ViacomCBS.

World Wrestling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.29.

World Wrestling’s market cap is currently $2.5B and has a P/E ratio of 37.83. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WWE in relation to earlier this year.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

