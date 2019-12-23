Needham Keeps Their Buy Rating on Uber Technologies (UBER)

In a report issued on December 19, Brad Erickson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (UBER), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is ranked #4362 out of 5773 analysts.

Uber Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.57, representing a 51.4% upside. In a report issued on December 16, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.08 and a one-year low of $25.58. Currently, Uber Technologies has an average volume of 23.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 117 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through following segments: Core Platform and Other Bets.

