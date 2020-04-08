Needham Keeps Their Buy Rating on Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.85.

McGinley has an average return of 0.1% when recommending Trulieve Cannabis.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is ranked #2312 out of 6281 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trulieve Cannabis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.70.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trulieve Cannabis’ market cap is currently $1.09B and has a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.71.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products. The firm cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Its products include smokable flower, inhalation, oral, sublingual, topical, inter-nasal, and concentrates. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Read More on TCNNF: