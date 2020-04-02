Needham Keeps Their Buy Rating on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics (SGEN) today and set a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $116.05, close to its 52-week high of $124.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 38.2% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seattle Genetics with a $127.67 average price target, implying a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

Based on Seattle Genetics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $290 million and net profit of $25.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $175 million and had a GAAP net loss of $120 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SGEN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Daniel G. Welch, a Director at SGEN bought 17,500 shares for a total of $223,300.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.