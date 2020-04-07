Needham Keeps Their Buy Rating on Paylocity (PCTY)

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on Paylocity (PCTY) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 55.2% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paylocity with a $139.67 average price target, implying a 79.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $150.73 and a one-year low of $66.99. Currently, Paylocity has an average volume of 493.2K.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded on November 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL.