Needham Keeps Their Buy Rating on Masimo (MASI)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Buy rating on Masimo (MASI) today and set a price target of $201.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $180.29, close to its 52-week high of $184.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 65.6% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Masimo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $201.00, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $201.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $184.45 and a one-year low of $118.93. Currently, Masimo has an average volume of 289.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.