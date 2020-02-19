Needham Keeps Their Buy Rating on Luckin Coffee (LK)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu maintained a Buy rating on Luckin Coffee (LK) yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.34.

Yu has an average return of 83.5% when recommending Luckin Coffee.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is ranked #1542 out of 5925 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Luckin Coffee is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.00.

Based on Luckin Coffee’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $75.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $209 million.

Luckin Coffee, Inc. manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process.