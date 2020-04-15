Needham Keeps Their Buy Rating on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 35.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Heron Therapeutics with a $36.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.81 and a one-year low of $9.61. Currently, Heron Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.34M.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. The company develops products by using its proprietary Biochronomer polymer based drug delivery technology. Its products include SUSTOL, Pipeline, Cinvanti and HTX-011. The company has additional clinical and preclinical-stage programs in the area of pain management, all of which utilize its bio erodible, injectable and implantable delivery systems. Heron Therapeutics was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

