Needham Keeps Their Buy Rating on Geron (GERN)

Carrie Williams- December 23, 2019, 2:30 AM EDT

Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated a Buy rating on Geron (GERN) on December 19 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 46.5% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Geron has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Geron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.18 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.6 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts