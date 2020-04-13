Needham Keeps Their Buy Rating on eGain (EGAN)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham maintained a Buy rating on eGain (EGAN), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.80.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 51.5% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

eGain has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.60 and a one-year low of $4.81. Currently, eGain has an average volume of 181.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EGAN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.