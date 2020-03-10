Needham Keeps Their Buy Rating on Domo (DOMO)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Domo (DOMO), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.42, close to its 52-week low of $13.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 54.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, New Relic, and Atlassian.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.50.

The company has a one-year high of $47.08 and a one-year low of $13.60. Currently, Domo has an average volume of 475.8K.

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.