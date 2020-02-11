Needham Keeps Their Buy Rating on Alteryx (AYX)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Alteryx (AYX), with a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $142.94, close to its 52-week high of $147.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 65.9% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, New Relic, and Atlassian.

Alteryx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $145.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $147.79 and a one-year low of $64.52. Currently, Alteryx has an average volume of 1.44M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 105 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AYX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions.