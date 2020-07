Needham Keeps Their Buy Rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 44.3% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $30.14 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.26 and a one-year low of $10.80. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 879.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in May 2020, Murray Goldberg, a Director at AERI bought 28,000 shares for a total of $88,200.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.