Needham Keeps a Hold Rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer maintained a Hold rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $216.77, close to its 52-week low of $202.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 54.1% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $272.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $56.11B and has a P/E ratio of 20.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.30.

Based in Massachusetts and incorporated in 1989, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.