Needham Keeps a Hold Rating on Under Armour (UA)

In a report issued on August 3, Rick Patel from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Under Armour (UA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 41.3% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Under Armour with a $9.38 average price target, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report issued on August 3, Susquehanna also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Under Armour’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $930 million and GAAP net loss of $590 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.19 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $17.35 million.

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S. and Canada. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo. applications. The company was founded by Kevin A. Plank in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.