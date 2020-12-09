Needham Keeps a Hold Rating on Stratasys (SSYS)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Stratasys (SSYS) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 67.8% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stratasys is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.67.

Stratasys’ market cap is currently $993.1M and has a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.52.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing. The company also develops, manufactures and sells materials for use with its systems and provides related service offerings to its customers. Stratasys was founded on March 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.