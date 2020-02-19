Needham Keeps a Hold Rating on iRobot (IRBT)

In a report released yesterday, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on iRobot (IRBT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.51, close to its 52-week low of $42.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

iRobot has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $55.00, representing a 1.6% upside. In a report issued on February 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Based on iRobot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $20.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $25.19 million.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.