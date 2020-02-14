Needham Keeps a Hold Rating on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on IPG Photonics (IPGP). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 64.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for IPG Photonics with a $138.00 average price target, which is a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $113.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $182.17 and a one-year low of $113.67. Currently, IPG Photonics has an average volume of 371.6K.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, laser systems, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder, and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.