Needham Keeps a Hold Rating on Instructure (INST)

In a report issued on February 13, Ryan MacDonald from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Instructure (INST). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.66.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 71.4% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Instructure with a $50.53 average price target, which is a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $54.31 and a one-year low of $37.06. Currently, Instructure has an average volume of 1.12M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Instructure, Inc. provides applications for learning, assessment, development and engagement. The firm develops, delivers, manages and tracks engaging academic and employee development programs. It operates in a single operating segment, cloud-based learning management, assessment and performance systems.