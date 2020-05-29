Needham Keeps a Hold Rating on Cognex (CGNX)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Cognex (CGNX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.04, close to its 52-week high of $64.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 63.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Cognex has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.86.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cognex’s market cap is currently $10.82B and has a P/E ratio of 57.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.35.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver, and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More on CGNX: