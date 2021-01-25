Needham Keeps a Hold Rating on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

Howard Kim- January 25, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics (ACER) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 52.2% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acer Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Acer Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $51.08M and has a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.66.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Edsivo and ACER-001. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases. The company was founded by Christopher Schelling in September 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

