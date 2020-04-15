Needham Keeps a Buy Rating on Zealand Pharma (ZEAL)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Zealand Pharma (ZEAL), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.0% and a 37.1% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zealand Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.50, implying a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.60 and a one-year low of $18.19. Currently, Zealand Pharma has an average volume of 10.45K.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company that engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.