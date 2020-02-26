Needham Keeps a Buy Rating on Wright Medical Group (WMGI)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Buy rating on Wright Medical Group (WMGI) yesterday and set a price target of $30.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wright Medical Group with a $30.75 average price target.

Based on Wright Medical Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $36.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.95 million.

Wright Medical Group NV engages in the provision of medical device products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Lower Extremities and Biologics; U.S. Upper Extremities; International Extremities and Biologics; and Corporate.