Needham Keeps a Buy Rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 56.2% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verrica Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $352.8M and has a P/E ratio of -9.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.