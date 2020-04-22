Needham Keeps a Buy Rating on Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Twilio (TWLO), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $105.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 58.4% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Twilio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.06, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Based on Twilio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $331 million and GAAP net loss of $90.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $204 million and had a GAAP net loss of $47.16 million.

Twilio, Inc. engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its platform consists of the following layers: engagement cloud, programmable communications cloud, and super network. The engagement cloud software addresses use cases like account security and contact centers and is a set of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that handles the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement. The Programmable communications cloud software is a set of APIs that enables developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. The super network is a software layer that allows customers’ software to communicate with connected devices globally. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.