Needham Keeps a Buy Rating on Silicon Motion (SIMO)

In a report issued on March 13, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Silicon Motion (SIMO), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.15, close to its 52-week low of $30.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silicon Motion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.88, which is a 64.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.04 and a one-year low of $30.86. Currently, Silicon Motion has an average volume of 296.4K.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits, and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

