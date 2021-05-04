Needham Keeps a Buy Rating on Sapiens International (SPNS)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Sapiens International (SPNS) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 67.5% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Grid Dynamics Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sapiens International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.00.

Sapiens International’s market cap is currently $1.62B and has a P/E ratio of 30.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.91.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1986 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.