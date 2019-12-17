Needham Keeps a Buy Rating on Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings (QTWO), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 68.0% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Q2 Holdings with a $93.80 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $93.58 and a one-year low of $43.41. Currently, Q2 Holdings has an average volume of 445.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 108 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QTWO in relation to earlier this year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offers security, advisory, web services, custom services and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert H. Seale III on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.